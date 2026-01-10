Philadelphia Has The Only Stand-Alone Shop For America's Oldest Ice Cream Company

Philadelphia was one of the most important cities in Colonial America — for a brief time, it even served as the young nation's capital — so it stands to reason that many venerable institutions originated in the City of Brotherly Love. To name a few: The Philadelphia Art Museum is one of the largest art museums in the world; the Philadelphia Orchestra is one of the most prestigious in the country; and America's oldest ice cream company, Bassetts, has its sole physical location in Philadelphia's historic Reading Terminal Market.

Bassetts Ice Cream was established in 1861, a time where there was very little brotherly love to be found in the United States. Perhaps it's fitting that a company selling such a sweet, agreeable product was founded by a peace-loving Quaker. Lewis Dubois Bassett first started making ice cream with a churn powered by his mule. Some of his first flavors wouldn't necessarily fly off the shelves these days, to be sure. (Green tomato ice cream? Sorry, Lew, we had a big lunch.) Still, he established enough of a following to keep his business going. When Reading Terminal Market opened in 1892, Bassett picked up his sticks from his previous home in Trenton, New Jersey and went to Philly. Bassetts has been there ever since, remaining the only original merchant to still have a presence at the Market.