Historically speaking, New England has not exactly been synonymous with decadent, luxurious indulgence. This is, after all, the place where the Puritans landed in 1620, and while you certainly wouldn't mistake modern Boston for a pleasure-fearing theocracy, there is still a lingering stereotype of New Englanders being somewhat fuddy-duddy. But you wouldn't know it from trying their ice cream: made through a careful process that involves slow churning, New England-style ice cream is dense, thick, and sinfully delicious.

Mind you, this is not to be confused with Philadelphia-style ice cream, which is sometimes called New England-style ice cream — and in any case, has as much to do with New England as it does with Philadelphia, which is to say, not much. But while Philadelphia-style ice cream is light and fluffy due to a lack of eggs, New England-style ice cream is so dense it's almost chewy. It has been described as having a taffy-like consistency, and its sturdiness makes it ideal for mixing in a whole bunch of extra stuff. Ben & Jerry's ice cream, hailing from Vermont in all its post-hippie, socially aware glory, is the most famous example, but if you've ever been to Jason Kelce's favorite ice cream chain, Cold Stone Creamery, the marble-slab, heavy-on-the-mix-ins cup of ice cream you ate is descended from another master of New England-style ice cream, Steve Herrell.