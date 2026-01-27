Avoid This Hasselback Potato Mistake Unless You Want A Mushy Mess

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for an easy-to-prepare, showstopping appetizer that will impress at your next get-together, Hasselback potatoes are right up your alley. The concept takes a humble spud and transforms it into a buttery, fanned-out work of art that's right at home as part of a holiday spread or as another must-have snack for game day (For the record, Martha Stewart wouldn't serve snacks, she'd serve game day hors d'oeuvres because, you know, she's bougie). Yet, as straightforward as Hasselback potatoes are to make, one wrong move can spell disaster for those tubers.

According to Tara Teaspoon, cookbook author and blogger at Tara Teaspoon, parboiling is a detrimental mistake that will turn your Hasselback potatoes to mush. Given that it's a fruitful technique to apply in many other recipes, one might think that parboiling potatoes would speed up the cooking process. It very well may, but Teaspoon suggested avoiding shortcuts with this appetizer. "I don't parboil my potatoes before cooking them Hasselback style," she said. "Parboiling softens the potatoes too early and causes them to collapse, break, or lose that wonderful Hasselback shape."

Hasselback potatoes are delicious in their own right (especially when topped with herbs and cheese), but the primary appeal lies in their iconic, accordion-like composition. Getting those uniform, thin slices in place can be a time-consuming process. All that effort put into creating a visually stunning dish is wasted if the potatoes are too mushy to hold their structure.