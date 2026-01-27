Remove The Fishy Smell From Canned Crab With A Brief Soak In This Liquid

Seafood lovers with tight belts or light wallets will probably be aware that canned crab is one of the most affordable seafoods out there, and it's delicious, too. Although the canned stuff doesn't taste exactly like fresh crab, the firm, sweet flakes of meat can be used in a huge variety of dishes, from summer cookout-ready crab cake burgers to DIY crab rangoon or rich, gooey crab dip. Canned crab will last for if you store it correctly in a cool, dry place, but sometimes it doesn't seem that way, as it's not unusual for a newly cracked can of crab meat to have a distinctly fishy smell.

According to chef Matt Gaudet, who works at the Boston branch of seafood restaurant Saltie Girl, this odor may be pungent, but it's nothing to worry about. " ... If you find yourself with a can of crab that has a bit of a smell to it, it isn't bad; it is a chemical reaction," said Gaudet. And he knows exactly how to deal with it.

The chef uses milk to remove the unwanted scent. This works, he explained, because the casein (a protein) in the dairy product clings to the that cause it. Gaudet cautioned that "you must be certain to press out the milk or let it drain fully." He explained, "The milk is taking the odor with it; if it's still 'milky,' it will therefore still be 'stinky.'"