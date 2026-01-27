How To Make Vegetarian Chicken Noodle Soup Taste Like The Real Deal
Chicken noodle soup without the meat can sometimes taste like nothing more than salted water, but there's actually no reason for brothy vegetarian soups to be bland. According to Jackie Newgent, RDN, a Los Angeles-based chef, plant-forward nutrition expert, and author of "The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook," making a flavorful and comforting veggie soup is all about thoughtful ingredients and layering flavors.
"There are so many culinary approaches, but my favorite is to keep it real and focus on mushrooms," Newgent told The Takeout when discussing the best tips for making delicious soup, adding that different varieties of mushrooms can yield specific textures and flavors. "Thinly sliced shiitakes offer savory flavor depth, roasted creminis (baby bellas) provide earthy heartiness, and shredded king oyster stems mimic a shredded chicken texture," she shared.
Aside from replacing the chicken itself with mushrooms, you can also use the meaty fungi to build a complex broth. "I suggest using mushroom dashi (which is made by steeping dried shiitakes in hot water), then building in bonus savoriness with some white miso and an optional splash of tamari," Newgent explained. The combination of these vegetarian ingredients adds complexity, heartiness, and just a touch of fermented funk to keep flavors interesting.
Cook mushrooms first for vegetarian chicken soup
"You'll want to cook the mushrooms, not just plop them straight into broth," Jackie Newgent advised. Not only does this step develop tasty browning and drive off some moisture, intensifying the mushroom's natural taste, but it also provides an opportunity to build layers of flavor.
Rather than just cooking the mushrooms in an unflavored fat, "Infuse olive oil, coconut oil, or vegan butter with turmeric or, better yet, a combination of turmeric, garlic, and fresh thyme," Newgent advised. You can also do this with dairy-based butter or a neutral oil. "The aromatic combination provides that distinct golden hue as well as richness that mimics poultry fat," she explained.
Another option is to roast the mushrooms. They'll need about 15 minutes in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven. If you'd like, throw a couple sprigs of thyme, rosemary, oregano, or marjoram right in with the shrooms — this is also a great opportunity to use up leftover herb stems.
More ways to build layers of flavor in mushroom noodle soup
Just like with the turmeric- and herb-infused butter, Jackie Newgent recommended using plant-based ingredients that mimic both the flavor and color of a classic chicken soup. These thoughtful additions evoke the aromas and profile you'd expect from chicken noodle soup without the meat.
For example, Newgent sautes a traditional combination of diced onions, celery, and carrots (known as a mirepoix) to make up the aromatic base of the soup — she uses the same turmeric-infused oil here. Additionally, she suggested seasoning the vegetables with a poultry seasoning that includes herbs like marjoram and sage.
After pan-searing the mushrooms and cooking off the aromatics, here's what Newgent instructed: "Deglaze your pot with dry sherry. Add the mushroom dashi (plus enough water to reach your desired soup volume), and simmer it for several minutes." This is the point when you'd add the white miso and tamari, like Newgent likes to do. A bit of MSG, soy sauce, liquid aminos, or Worcestershire sauce also works here, though keep in mind that the latter typically has anchovies, and you'll need to seek out a fish-free product for a fully vegetarian soup.
Adding a little something acidic to soup is a game changer, which is why Newgent suggested finishing it off with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. "For an herbal accent, add fresh chopped parsley," she added. For one final layer of flavor, here's what Newgent recommended: "Toss cooked noodles with a bit of turmeric-infused oil before adding them to the hot broth for bonus richness and color."