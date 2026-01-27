How To Make Vegetarian Chicken Noodle Soup Taste Like The Real Deal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicken noodle soup without the meat can sometimes taste like nothing more than salted water, but there's actually no reason for brothy vegetarian soups to be bland. According to Jackie Newgent, RDN, a Los Angeles-based chef, plant-forward nutrition expert, and author of "The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook," making a flavorful and comforting veggie soup is all about thoughtful ingredients and layering flavors.

"There are so many culinary approaches, but my favorite is to keep it real and focus on mushrooms," Newgent told The Takeout when discussing the best tips for making delicious soup, adding that different varieties of mushrooms can yield specific textures and flavors. "Thinly sliced shiitakes offer savory flavor depth, roasted creminis (baby bellas) provide earthy heartiness, and shredded king oyster stems mimic a shredded chicken texture," she shared.

Aside from replacing the chicken itself with mushrooms, you can also use the meaty fungi to build a complex broth. "I suggest using mushroom dashi (which is made by steeping dried shiitakes in hot water), then building in bonus savoriness with some white miso and an optional splash of tamari," Newgent explained. The combination of these vegetarian ingredients adds complexity, heartiness, and just a touch of fermented funk to keep flavors interesting.