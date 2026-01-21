The Upcoming Triple Slow Cooker Aldi Find That's Perfect For Hosting
You might be surprised at the unexpected things you can make in a slow cooker, but most people know they're awesome during a party. You can use them to keep soups, dips, and sauces hot, or cook whole meals in them while you get to shmooze with guests worry-free. Still, only having one slow cooker sometimes minimizes versatility. Aldi seems to understand this issue and is offering an answer in the form of a brand-new triple slow cooker by Ambiano. It's at a shockingly low price compared to similar items, but it's a limited-time offer which you can only pick up next week.
Available in neutral beige or stunning blue, this helpful item has three individual slow cooker pots all in one base. Each cooker holds 1.5 quarts, meaning there's plenty for partygoers to share. This hosting-hack dream has setting knobs for each of the three containers, allowing you to make and heat three different items at low, high, or warm at the same time. You can also cook for different lengths of time. To allow guests to serve themselves hassle-free, there are three pot lid rests attached to the cooker that hold lids upright.
This imported kitchen gadget has a price point of $39.99, making it an affordable buy for anyone who enjoys entertaining. If this sounds like a great gift for a loved one or a perfect buy for yourself, then this might be a must-buy Aldi item for first-time customers and regulars alike.
How you can get your hands on one of these entertaining necessities
The first thing to know is that Aldi Finds always arrive on Wednesday. However, if you're new to Aldi, you might not know what a "Find" is. In each Aldi store, there's a section of limited-time offers and sale items. This mini-supermarket doesn't really do coupons and mostly focuses on carrying a selection of staples and duplicates of big brand-name items at year-round low costs. The best way to find the biggest bargains is to head to the Aldi Finds section right away. Lovingly known as the "Aisle of Shame" by regulars, it's not considered shameful because of its poor quality items, but rather for how shamefully easy it is to impulse-buy everything you see.
To give people a heads up so shoppers can get the most out of Aldi's Aisle of Shame, the store website releases a weekly announcement of upcoming Finds. According to the latest weekly announcement, this delightful Ambiano slow cooker trio is due to drop on January 28th and its sale run will go until February 3rd.
That being said, Aldi Finds rarely last the whole week. Once the limited supply runs out, the item is simply gone. Most Aisle of Shame items are seasonal at best and one-time-only at worst, so if you don't grab them on day one, there's a chance you'll miss out forever. The triple slow cooker is actually a returning item, but who knows if it could be the last time? For the best odds, get there right when your local store opens on Wednesday.