Why You Should Be Buying Olive Oil From Palestinian Farmers

When selecting olive oil, there are a lot of options. Though many may not think of it at first, you should probably be buying your olive oil from Palestinian farmers. The Takeout had the opportunity to chat with Bilal Othman of Huwa olive oil to gain insight into what sets Palestinian olive oil apart from the rest.

According to Othman, part of what makes olive oil from Palestinian farmers so unique is the olives specific to the area. "There's certain species of olives that are really just kind of mostly found in Palestine in the Levant region. So the actual flavors of the olives are a little less fruity upfront and a lot more peppery in the back." Nabali and Souri olives are examples of olives grown in Palestine that have a unique, bold, peppery flavor not found in other olives, perfect for either eating whole or pressing into oil. Bilal also notes that the olives are harvested in October rather than February, like many olives. Harvesting in October ensures the olives are packed with more flavor, whereas harvesting in February allows for the rainy season to hit, making the olives more watered down with less impactful flavor.

Many people picture countries like Italy when they think about olive oil, which is understandable since Italy is the third-highest producer of it in the world (Spain produces the most). However, olive oil from Palestine is made in small batches, and the olives themselves are handpicked. As Othman points out, "Palestine is very unique where you have basically large quantities of small batch production, which you can see in parts of Italy, but Italy also will have this massive industry that is attached to it that does it at a very industrial scale." Olive oil from Palestine is almost guaranteed to be a handcrafted artisanal product.