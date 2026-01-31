The Secret Behind Bojangles' Chicken Is This Lengthy Process

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those not residing in the Southern or Southeastern regions of the United States, Bojangles' fried chicken might be a foreign concept. Last summer, as part of the company's Western expansion, my home state, Colorado, was blessed with its first Bojangles' location; conveniently located just a stone's throw away from my place. Needless to say, I've been there a couple of times (sarcastically speaking).

Ironically, my go-to indulgence at Bojangles is its phenomenal 49-step biscuits and Bo-Berry cookies. My partner, on the other hand, is a die-hard fan of the fried chicken and I don't blame him by the looks and sounds of it. Each piece of Bojangles' fried chicken is enrobed in a thick, imperfectly ridged breading — the kind that has sections of crispy clusters which you can hear someone sinking their teeth into from across the restaurant. The color of Bojangles' fried chicken is golden brown on the outside with a generous amount of its signature Cajun seasoning incorporated into the breading mixture. The chicken itself, as my partner describes, is at the level of the breading, as every bite is hearty, tender, and incredibly juicy. The flavor is slight salty, slightly sweet with warming notes from the Cajun seasoning in the breading making their way through.

For Bojangles to accomplish this perfect harmony of contrasting textures with just the right amount of flavor throughout its fried chicken it takes more than half a day. Bone-in and boneless cuts of chicken are tumbled (tenderized in a rotating machine) and marinated, which is a 12-hour process. The chicken then goes through its dredging procedure and then fried.