The Oldest Fast Food Restaurant Chain In The World Has Been Serving Food Since 1899

For many fast food lovers, grabbing a quick counter service meal feels like a quintessentially American experience. If you've ever seen the 2016 film "The Founder," you know how McDonald's became a fast food empire across the United States in the 1950s and, eventually, an international icon. But before there was ever a McDonald's, there was Yoshinoya, a Japanese fast food outlet that opened a restaurant in Tokyo in 1899 and has been serving customers ever since. Even though this popular fast food chain originated outside the U.S., you don't need to cross the Pacific Ocean to try Yoshinoya, which has had restaurants stateside since the late 1970s. Today, Yoshinoya has over 2,800 locations in Asia and the United States, with the American locations found exclusively in California.

The signature dish at Yoshinoya is the Gyūdon Beef Bowl with rice and vegetables, although you can also order chicken, sliced ribeye, or salmon for your protein at U.S. stores, with options for an udon noodle or vegetable base. The beef variation is so strongly associated with the Yoshinoya brand that the first Yoshinoya in Los Angeles, which opened in 1979, featured the words "Beef Bowl" on the storefront in larger letters than the restaurant's name. Yoshinoya's American menu also includes snacks like tempura shrimp and crispy gyoza and a dessert section, where you can get that wonderfully bouncy Japanese cheesecake.