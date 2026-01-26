For Bacon Just Like Waffle House, Buy This Common Brand

I'm from the Midwest, which means every time I go on vacation and happen to be around a Waffle House, you know I'm stopping in. I know it's just a diner chain that serves breakfast staples like eggs, endlessly customizable hashbrowns, and, of course, waffles (along with some lunch and dinner items); but there's something so delightful about the place, despite its wild reputation for being an arena where people frequently get into fights.

There aren't a lot of ways for me to replicate the Waffle House experience back in Chicago, but there is one thing I can do, which is cook the same brand of diner bacon that the chain uses for its breakfast platters. Waffle House sources its bacon from Smithfield, whose products are all produced in the United States. Smithfield is the largest pork product provider in the country, which means you can get its bacon in grocery stores seemingly anywhere. Thankfully, I don't have to worry about getting into a fistfight in my own kitchen, but at least I can simulate a Waffle House meal with this one basic staple.