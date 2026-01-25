It's Not Your Imagination, Babybel Cheese Has Gotten Smaller — Here's Why

The Babybel brand is instantly recognizable for its adorably petite cheese rounds enveloped in a brightly colored wax coating (which is unfortunately not one of the surprisingly edible cheese rinds). We love the tiny size, but if you feel like those teensy red cheese wheels are even smaller these days, you're not going bananas. Many of Babybel's cultured dairy products have, in fact, shrunk.

On its FAQ page, the company admitted that it has slightly reduced serving sizes of four popular varieties of Babybel "to maintain the same high quality and price for our consumers." In other words, this is a clear-cut example of sneaky snack "shrinkflation." Unsurprisingly, the company is scarce on details about the specifics of the change, but it seems that Babybel cheese rounds used to weigh in at 22 grams each, and at some point in the last few years, the petite dairy treats quietly shrank to a scant 20 grams a pop. Two grams might not sound like a lot, but that's a slightly over 9% size reduction, which is certainly nothing to sneeze at.