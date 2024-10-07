What Type Of Cheese Is Babybel Anyways?

Say the name "Babybel," and it's impossible not to picture those flat little rounds of cheese coated in red wax, a staple of school and office lunches alike. And there's something so fun about peeling off that coating, too — tug firmly on that strip, and the prize of dairy goodness within is revealed to you from a shell that ends up looking like Pac Man's disembodied head.

The original version is a pale-colored semisoft cow's milk cheese in the style of edam (which is often found enrobed with wax at grocery stores too), but Babybel now comes in lots of other varieties, including a light version, Gouda, mozzarella, white cheddar, and Monterey Jack. There's also a plant-based version designed to taste like mozzarella.

And what we know to be Babybel cheese is actually its miniature version, aka a "Mini Babybel." Large-format Babybels exist in other countries under the name Babybel Maxi, but those aren't available in the United States for us peel-and-eat cheese lovers, unfortunately.