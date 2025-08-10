Cheese Comes In Wheels For A Reason Only Science Can Explain

If you've ever seen cheese in a cartoon, it's almost invariably in a big, triangle wedge shape and about to be protruding from the midsection of whichever mouse ate it. If you see that kind of shape in real life, that means the cheese in question was cut from a wheel, or a big, round slab of cheese which is often used in bulk but rarely seen in supermarkets, with the exception of those little Babybel cheese rounds that come wrapped in red wax. So why does it come in such a shape? Part of it has to do with ease of transport, but another reason has to do with the science behind mold dispersal.

Mold is not necessarily something you'd want to find on a slice of bread, but it's vital for the aging process of cheese. Certain beneficial kinds of bacteria spread across the surface of the cheese, breaking it down and releasing different flavors from the proteins. Generally speaking, the most efficient way to get that bacteria to spread evenly is if the cheese is round. If the cheese were in a square shape, the bacteria would mostly stick to the edges, resulting in a cheese that's overripe in some places and underripe in others. It also makes it easier for a rind to form around the edge of the cheese, which is useful not only for protection but occasionally for flavor, as well. (Yes, you can eat certain kinds of rinds.)