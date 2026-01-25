The Two Liqueurs Ina Garten Says Make Everything Better

Cooking with alcohol is a strategy that many chefs employ to give their dishes a major boost in both aroma and flavor – you can find a use for nearly any alcohol if you look hard enough. While folks have discovered plenty of unique ways to cook with beer in their favorite recipes, utilizing a flavorful liqueur is another technique employed by many chefs. One such chef is the beloved Ina Garten, a woman with upwards of 1,200 recipes in her repertoire. She revealed that she is partial to Grand Marnier and cognac when it comes to cooking with alcohol.

The Barefoot Contessa noted her frequent use of both liqueurs in a discussion with Esquire in October 2024 about the many things she's learned over her decades-long career. She shared a simple statement: "Grand Marnier and cognac make everything taste better." It's safe to say that both products have had an impact on her cooking through the years.