Everyone loves a good secret to amp up a basic batch of brownies. Bakers put so many twists on them that there could be a streaming series dedicated just to brownies and their mix-ins. As it stands, you have to catch your celebrity brownie-baking tips on episodes of series like "The Great British Baking Show." We skipped the "Bake Off" binge (just this once!) and instead got some advice from an exclusive interview with Vivian Villa, chef and founder of the plant-based butter brand UnButter.

For bold and flavorful brownies, Villa suggested swapping standard vanilla extract for Mexican vanilla extract, a small change that will take your brownie recipe to new heights. "Similar in color, the mild creamy notes of the more commonly used Madagascar vanilla contrasts the spicier, floral essence of Mexican vanilla," Villa said. "The distinct spicy, floral essence of Mexican vanilla highlights the rich, coffee notes in a brownie recipe." Villa explained the high heat involved in baking often destroys flavor notes in standard vanilla, but, as she notes, "Mexican vanilla leaves more essence behind due to the more intense aroma."

Just like double-baking is Alton Brown's hack for fudgy brownies, and properly mixed eggs and sugar are the key to brownies with crackly tops, adding Mexican vanilla extract to your batter might become your go-to trick for irresistible brownies. You can also add a few other spices and seasonings to put a twist on a classic batch. "Cinnamon, pumpkin spice, Sichuan pepper (for a little kick), liquid smoke (just a touch), [and] bacon fat would work well in a brownie recipe," Villa said.