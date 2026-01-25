You Can Still Get This Old-School Mexican Restaurant Chain's Tortillas At The Store

Times are hard for chain restaurants across the United States. In the 2020s, national eateries have struggled, with some, like Red Lobster's downfall and TGI Fridays' restaurant closures, topping headlines. While Chi-Chi's filed for bankruptcy in the early 2000s and closed its final U.S. spot in 2004, fans of the Mexican chain received some good news when the restaurant returned with a new location in Minnesota in 2025. While you may have to wait a while for the casual Tex-Mex spot that you remember fondly to come to your area, you can still enjoy Chi-Chi's tortillas at home.

The Chi-Chi's brand has maintained a presence on U.S. grocery shelves for decades, with tortillas sold alongside its salsas and seasoning mixes. Chi-Chi's sells eight different varieties of tortillas, including flour, corn, and whole wheat — and a lower-calorie option for those watching their diets. The tortillas are available in different sizes, so you can use them for enchiladas, tacos, or anything you'd like. Chi-Chi's even sells a baking mix so that you can recreate the restaurant's southwestern-style corn cakes at home.