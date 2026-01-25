You Can Still Get This Old-School Mexican Restaurant Chain's Tortillas At The Store
Times are hard for chain restaurants across the United States. In the 2020s, national eateries have struggled, with some, like Red Lobster's downfall and TGI Fridays' restaurant closures, topping headlines. While Chi-Chi's filed for bankruptcy in the early 2000s and closed its final U.S. spot in 2004, fans of the Mexican chain received some good news when the restaurant returned with a new location in Minnesota in 2025. While you may have to wait a while for the casual Tex-Mex spot that you remember fondly to come to your area, you can still enjoy Chi-Chi's tortillas at home.
The Chi-Chi's brand has maintained a presence on U.S. grocery shelves for decades, with tortillas sold alongside its salsas and seasoning mixes. Chi-Chi's sells eight different varieties of tortillas, including flour, corn, and whole wheat — and a lower-calorie option for those watching their diets. The tortillas are available in different sizes, so you can use them for enchiladas, tacos, or anything you'd like. Chi-Chi's even sells a baking mix so that you can recreate the restaurant's southwestern-style corn cakes at home.
If you miss Chi-Chi's, try these recreations at home
While there's no set timeline for Chi-Chi's to roll out several new locations, while you wait, you can still use the brand's grocery store products to make a meal at home that satisfies your cravings. To start, look no further than the r/nostalgia subreddit, where one user "loved filling up on nachos before the main course." With both Chi-Chi's tortilla chips and salsa available at grocery stores, you only need to add some melted shredded cheese, black beans, lettuce, and tomato for a Chi-Chi's-inspired nacho plate.
On the same Reddit thread, another user said they still reminisce about the chimichangas, which are easy to make at home. Just pick up some Chi-Chi's tortillas at the store — along with a jar of Chi-Chi's salsa, rotisserie chicken, sour cream, refried beans, cheese, and spices — and use one of the copycat recipes available online. You can even use this same hack for deep frying your Chipotle burrito for a chimichanga-style crunch. That said, you may want to avoid trying to recreate some of the restaurant's less beloved dishes.