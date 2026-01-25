Fix Runny Peanut Butter In Seconds With Something Everyone Has In Their Kitchen

Peanut butter is arguably one of the most universally beloved foods, and for good reason. Whether you prefer it in classic PB&J sandwiches or nutty Costco bakery cookies, the legume-based spread is protein-packed, affordable, and most importantly, utterly delicious. However, nothing derails a perfectly good peanut butter sammy or ants on a log quicker than a watery jar of peanut butter. If you're of the mind that PB should stick straight up on the spoon, you'll be glad to know that it's possible to thicken up unpleasantly runny peanut butter in seconds with the addition of an everyday ingredient you almost certainly have in your kitchen: water. Yes, it sounds preposterous on the surface, but hear us out.

When you add a splash of water to runny peanut butter, the proteins in the peanuts will absorb the water, causing them to expand and clump up. This translates into stiffer and thicker peanut butter in a jiffy (by the way, Jif was never called Jiffy). It feels and tastes like magic, but it's simply mouthwatering culinary science.