Switch Up Game Day Buffalo Chicken Dip With This Genius Tortilla Trick
NFL playoff season is upon us, and whether you are planning a big Super Bowl watch party or just settling in with some snacks to watch any of the games this weekend, a big bowl of buffalo chicken dip may feature prominently on the menu. It tends to be one of the top-searched Super Bowl dip recipes, after all, and for good reason — it's pretty much a meal in a bowl, albeit perhaps not the healthiest one. (What it lacks in nutrition, though, it more than makes up for in flavor.) Whether you prepare the dip yourself using leftover rotisserie chicken or go with a store-bought kind like Target's well-rated Good & Gather brand, you needn't just serve it as a dip for tortilla chips. Instead, you can try rolling it up inside an uncooked tortilla.
A small flour tortilla will work best for this — just blop some dip in the middle and roll it into a tube. You could also cut a larger tortilla in half and roll each side into a filled cone shape. Corn tortillas won't work quite as well for these uncooked appetizers, since they are less pliable and don't taste their best unless they're warm. You can, however, roll some buffalo chicken dip inside a corn tortilla, then pan-fry it or brush the outside of the tortilla with oil and bake it until it's crispy. Buffalo dip taquitos for the win!
More ways to serve buffalo chicken dip
Another way to combine tortillas and buffalo chicken dip is to use the latter as a quesadilla filling. Tortillas, however, aren't the only ingredient that can turn your buffalo chicken dip into something that can stand on its own without chips. You could also spread it between two hearty slabs of bread to make a sandwich filling — after all, it's basically a cream cheese-heavy, spicy chicken salad. It could also be used to enhance a grilled cheese sandwich, or you could roll it up in lettuce leaves to make something lighter and healthier.
Other vegetable-based options include using buffalo chicken dip as a topping for fries or baked potatoes, or a stuffing for bell peppers or celery sticks. If you go with the last suggestion, you can sprinkle on some crumbled bacon bits to make a far more flavorful version of ants on a log than the kind made with plain cream cheese or peanut butter and raisins.
Buffalo dip can also be mixed with macaroni and cheese to turn it into an entree, or else just stirred into plain hot pasta, since it typically contains enough cheese to melt into a creamy sauce all on its own. It can also be stuffed into chicken breasts, à la chicken Kiev, or used to top hot dogs or hamburgers. Any or all of these buffalo dip-enhanced items could easily be worked into a game day buffet. In fact, you could even go with a buffalo chicken dip theme and use it in everything but the dessert. (The world is not yet ready for buffalo chicken dip ice cream.)