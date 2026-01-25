Switch Up Game Day Buffalo Chicken Dip With This Genius Tortilla Trick

Another way to combine tortillas and buffalo chicken dip is to use the latter as a quesadilla filling. Tortillas, however, aren't the only ingredient that can turn your buffalo chicken dip into something that can stand on its own without chips. You could also spread it between two hearty slabs of bread to make a sandwich filling — after all, it's basically a cream cheese-heavy, spicy chicken salad. It could also be used to enhance a grilled cheese sandwich, or you could roll it up in lettuce leaves to make something lighter and healthier.

Other vegetable-based options include using buffalo chicken dip as a topping for fries or baked potatoes, or a stuffing for bell peppers or celery sticks. If you go with the last suggestion, you can sprinkle on some crumbled bacon bits to make a far more flavorful version of ants on a log than the kind made with plain cream cheese or peanut butter and raisins.

Buffalo dip can also be mixed with macaroni and cheese to turn it into an entree, or else just stirred into plain hot pasta, since it typically contains enough cheese to melt into a creamy sauce all on its own. It can also be stuffed into chicken breasts, à la chicken Kiev, or used to top hot dogs or hamburgers. Any or all of these buffalo dip-enhanced items could easily be worked into a game day buffet. In fact, you could even go with a buffalo chicken dip theme and use it in everything but the dessert. (The world is not yet ready for buffalo chicken dip ice cream.)