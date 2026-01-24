'Worst Grilled Cheese Of All Time': TikTok Is Not A Fan Of Gordon Ramsay's Sandwich

Gordon Ramsay is known for doing many great things in the food world. And while he ranks among the most successful chefs and restaurateurs in history, his career has not without its fair share of blunders. Large-scale failures, such as Ramsay's attempt to bring his Fat Cow restaurants to the United States, have plagued the chef sporadically over the years, but you could argue no slip-up has been as publicly bashed as his attempt to make a high-end grilled cheese during an episode of his YouTube show "Ramsay Around the World" in 2020. While most would expect an expert chef such as Ramsay to nail grilled cheese every time he makes it, this attempt at leveling up the dish left plenty to be desired among fans online (especially TikTok) due to what many believe to be a poor choice of ingredients and poor execution from the British chef.

In fact, James Patrick Ellingsworth III of @worthcooking even went as far as to say it was legitimately "the worst grilled cheese of all time" before replicating it in his own kitchen and hating it for himself. This sentiment has been shared by many in the comment section of Ellingsworth (as well as those who have viewed the video over the years), with several deeming Gordon's effort to make a great grilled cheese completely phoned-in and generally appalling for someone known for yelling at novice chefs on TV for their inability to master simple recipes.