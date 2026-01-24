The Only Brewery With A Michelin Star Is In This Midwest City

When you think about the kinds of restaurants that get Michelin stars, you don't usually think of breweries — heck, most breweries don't even function as restaurants. Michelin stars (a system created by the tire company of the same name) are usually reserved for those fancy, hifalutin restaurants with molecular gastronomy and the kind of wine they would've used to trick that guy into the basement in "The Cask of Amontillado." So, what kind of brewery gets a Michelin star? A really, really good one, that's what. A brewery like Moody Tongue, which was founded in Chicago in 2014 by a pair of cousins named Jared Rouben and Jeremy Cohn.

Instead of wine pairings or mixological cocktails, Moody Tongue provides an array of "culinary beers" for guests to enjoy, whether in the restaurant or in stores across the country. There are a few favorites which are for sale all year round, like the Aperitif Pilsner or the Orange Blossom Belgian Blonde, as well as some which are seasonal or offered in a limited capacity, such as the Smoked Applewood Gold or the Shaved Black Truffle Pilsner. Truffles may have broken free from fine dining, but that doesn't mean they can't still class up a joint — not that Moody Tongue needs much help on that front.