Oatmeal Vs Grits — Here's Which Has The Most Protein
In the battle of filling and comforting breakfast foods, oatmeal and grits have often been set at odds. They're both inexpensive grains cooked in similar fashions, but they're also very different. One is a pleasantly mild corn-based meal traditionally eaten in the South, while the other is a creamy oat porridge. As far as nutrition goes, both have their upsides, but some folks want a good protein boost in the morning. For this purpose, there's one obvious winner: oatmeal.
For example, in ½ cup of dry, whole grain oats, you get 5 grams of protein. With grits, you only get 3 grams per ¼ cup dry serving. These both make a little over 1 cup when cooked. This means one serving of oatmeal gives you exactly 10% of your daily recommended protein intake (50 grams, per the FDA). Other benefits from oatmeal include 2 grams of soluble fiber and a wealth of calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium.
Beyond just the nutrition, oatmeal has a lot going for it. It's versatile, and there are some genius tricks that can get you the perfect oatmeal texture. You can put fresh fruit on it, add honey for extra sweetness, or top it with sprinkles to delight children before school. You can make it overnight for an easy, hassle-free morning, and dry oats can be stored for a year or more. Plus, if you want to make your everyday oatmeal rich and silky, you can use milk which boosts the protein even higher. Topping the oatmeal with eggs or nuts would also raise protein levels.
Why grits don't quite measure up but are still great
When you get down to it, grits have a decent amount of protein when compared to other breakfasts, but they pale in comparison to oatmeal. They also lack the dietary fiber of oatmeal while also having higher carbs. Grits only have 6% of your daily protein, but that doesn't mean they aren't a good breakfast.
Take heart, grits faithful, because they do contain iron and thiamin; and when it comes to calories, they are lower per serving than oatmeal. They're also a quick and easy meal. You can make shrimp and grits in just 15 minutes, and the base is versatile enough to swap from savory to sweet with the addition of maple syrup. Although oatmeal is more suited for sweet upgrades, grits work well with salty additions, including butter, vegetables, and proteins.
Making grits more protein-rich is a snap, as you can add cooked chicken or cheese to this dish for tasty results. Even just ¼ cup of chicken can raise the protein levels by 9 grams. Fried eggs and nut butter are also effective protein supplements, but you can also add protein-rich cream for a smooth texture. Experiment with sweet additions such as fruit or brown sugar to get youngsters to chow down on them more readily in the mornings. Dry grits keep for up to a year in an airtight container, and even longer if you store this southern staple in the freezer. With these methods, you can get plenty of nutritional value, including protein, out of this classic dish — just not as much as oatmeal.