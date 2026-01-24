Oatmeal Vs Grits — Here's Which Has The Most Protein

In the battle of filling and comforting breakfast foods, oatmeal and grits have often been set at odds. They're both inexpensive grains cooked in similar fashions, but they're also very different. One is a pleasantly mild corn-based meal traditionally eaten in the South, while the other is a creamy oat porridge. As far as nutrition goes, both have their upsides, but some folks want a good protein boost in the morning. For this purpose, there's one obvious winner: oatmeal.

For example, in ½ cup of dry, whole grain oats, you get 5 grams of protein. With grits, you only get 3 grams per ¼ cup dry serving. These both make a little over 1 cup when cooked. This means one serving of oatmeal gives you exactly 10% of your daily recommended protein intake (50 grams, per the FDA). Other benefits from oatmeal include 2 grams of soluble fiber and a wealth of calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium.

Beyond just the nutrition, oatmeal has a lot going for it. It's versatile, and there are some genius tricks that can get you the perfect oatmeal texture. You can put fresh fruit on it, add honey for extra sweetness, or top it with sprinkles to delight children before school. You can make it overnight for an easy, hassle-free morning, and dry oats can be stored for a year or more. Plus, if you want to make your everyday oatmeal rich and silky, you can use milk which boosts the protein even higher. Topping the oatmeal with eggs or nuts would also raise protein levels.