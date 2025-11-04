The Southern Staple Ingredient You Should Be Storing In The Freezer, But Aren't

Grits seem like one of those foods you can toss in the pantry with your other shelf-stable staples, but depending on the kind you're buying, they might actually need some space in your freezer.

Grits take their variety from the type of corn they start from. Blue, red, white, yellow, and heirloom varieties each bring their own flavor to the bowl, and different styles work best in different dishes. A coarse yellow grit has a earthy corn flavor that works well in a serving of crawfish and grits, while a blue grit has a rich and nutty profile. Fine ground white grits, like the kind you'll want to consider upgrading to at Waffle House, are made to be shelf stable and stripped of nutrients. They can live in your cupboard without spoiling, but they're missing what makes grits worth eating in the first place.

Stone-ground or water-ground grits, on the other hand, still carry the brand and germ from the kernel. That's where the oils and vitamins live, and that's what you actually want in your breakfast bowl. The tradeoff is that those natural oils don't last forever. Leave stone-ground grits at room temperature for too long and the fats will eventually go rancid. Storing them in the fridge will buy you about three months, but the freezer doubles that shelf life, keeping them at their peak for closer to six.