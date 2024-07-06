Upgrade Your Waffle House Grits With This Simple Ordering Tip

Waffle House, that 24-hour pillar of southern breakfast food, was founded in Georgia. So naturally, grits are a staple on the menu, and as a southerner, I'll admit Waffle House grits aren't bad. Especially with the right toppings. So when Waffle House revealed that customers can order grits with any of its hash brown toppings, it changed the game.

Waffle House offers grits in two forms: as a side which can be topped with cheese, and a grits bowl which comes with cheese, eggs, and breakfast meat of choice. But here's the thing: you can add any hash brown topping to the grits for a small additional charge (roughly $0.65 for each topping, depending on where you live). These toppings are on the menu as options for the grits bowl, but for the grits side, they're off-menu hacks. It's been established that Waffle House hates your TikTok hacks, but luckily this isn't an internet trend gone rogue — the chain said you could do this on its official social media accounts.

You can add any combination of grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, jalapeño peppers, hickory smoked ham, grilled tomatoes, sausage gravy, and even chili. I won't actively condone adding chili to grits, but it's clear you could make a pretty fabulous grits bowl from this topping selection.

