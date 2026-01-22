Alton Brown Punches Up This Old-School Egg Dish With A Powerful Pepper Blend

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Famed TV chef Alton Brown is known for his deep dives into recipe development, so you know he's got a canon of recipes that cover all kinds of dishes. When it comes to one popular finger food that people often serve at get-togethers, deviled eggs, Brown has his own take that steers the egg yolk filling in a decidedly sharper and spicier direction than most.

In one of his deviled egg recipes featured on his website, Brown uses not one, but five types of peppercorns to bring up the heat level. He explains that the original recipe featured on his show "Good Eats" only had four types, but the updated version has an additional one tacked on for even more peppery flavor. He writes, "Strong? Yes. But the cool thing about egg yolks is that they can hold the heat in check so that the more complex flavors of the peppers can come through."

Four are traditional dried colored peppercorns (pink, white, black, and green), while the last one is markedly different. That's because they're brined green peppercorns, which are kind of the wild card in the recipe. As you'd infer from the name, these are indeed green peppercorns stored in brine. Rather than being dried out like black peppercorns, they're harvested and brined in the jar straight from fresh. (You can also find freeze-dried green peppercorns without the brine.)