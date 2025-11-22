The Unexpectedly Fruity Spices Your Chocolate Desserts Have Been Begging For
Chocolate can be complemented by many unique and unexpected ingredients — and made even better. While you can see this when dealing with chocolate on its own — like when you put bacon in your chocolate bark — the flavor profile can become even more tantalizing in ridiculously chocolatey baking recipes that highlight the remarkably sweet component. While combining chocolate and fruity ingredients is far from uncommon, adding peppercorns to your favorite chocolate cakes or cookies is a little-known technique that you absolutely need to try.
Now, while most people hear peppercorns and think of the tongue-tingling Sichuan peppercorns, Wall Street Journal dessert columnist and author of "Chocolat: Parisian Desserts and Other Delights," Aleksandra Crapanzano, explained that there are a few kinds of peppercorns that can really liven up your chocolate desserts. "I love a fruity black pepper or pink pepper berries," Crapanzano revealed. "Just a pinch of black pepper wakes up a dessert, giving it a little pep and personality ... Pink peppercorns add a berry-like zing, which I like with white chocolate."
How to use peppercorns in your chocolate desserts
Fruity black peppercorns, like Tellicherries, lend a citrusy flavor that goes especially well with dark chocolate; and pink peppercorns — which aren't technically peppercorns but share almost all the same properties – have a sweet, floral flavor that goes well with dishes that feature lighter chocolates. However, beyond fruity-tasting peppercorns, Aleksandra Crapanzano suggests trying smoked black peppercorns, as well. "Smoked black pepper gives a smoky warmth that is, paradoxically, softer than unsmoked black pepper," she explained.
As for how to use them, it's important that you buy whole black peppercorns and grind them yourself rather than relying on store-bought ground pepper, as the pre-ground version won't give you the deep, unique flavor upgrades that the fresh stuff will. "Make sure to use a fine grind when adding black pepper to batter, and only use a pinch unless you really want a pepper flavor," Crapanzano added. "I use pink peppercorns as a finishing touch, so their aroma really pops."
Unsurprisingly, however, not all peppercorns are fit for the job — and some varieties have the potential to completely throw off your dessert. "White pepper and green peppercorns aren't a great match for chocolate," Crapanzano warned. "The former is too savory and the latter too bitter."