The Unexpectedly Fruity Spices Your Chocolate Desserts Have Been Begging For

Fruity black peppercorns, like Tellicherries, lend a citrusy flavor that goes especially well with dark chocolate; and pink peppercorns — which aren't technically peppercorns but share almost all the same properties – have a sweet, floral flavor that goes well with dishes that feature lighter chocolates. However, beyond fruity-tasting peppercorns, Aleksandra Crapanzano suggests trying smoked black peppercorns, as well. "Smoked black pepper gives a smoky warmth that is, paradoxically, softer than unsmoked black pepper," she explained.

As for how to use them, it's important that you buy whole black peppercorns and grind them yourself rather than relying on store-bought ground pepper, as the pre-ground version won't give you the deep, unique flavor upgrades that the fresh stuff will. "Make sure to use a fine grind when adding black pepper to batter, and only use a pinch unless you really want a pepper flavor," Crapanzano added. "I use pink peppercorns as a finishing touch, so their aroma really pops."

Unsurprisingly, however, not all peppercorns are fit for the job — and some varieties have the potential to completely throw off your dessert. "White pepper and green peppercorns aren't a great match for chocolate," Crapanzano warned. "The former is too savory and the latter too bitter."