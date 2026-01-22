Jamie Oliver's Genius Way To Use Up Canned Foods For A Weeknight Meal

Some celebrity chefs seem to assume that the rest of us have sufficient funds to purchase nothing but the finest and fanciest of ingredients. They sneer at canned foods — in fact, canned vegetables are among the items Ina Garten bans from her kitchen. Canned vegetables aren't all bad, though. We think these canned vegetables belong in your pantry, while professional chefs use canned tomatoes in restaurants and at home. Canned seafood is super useful, and it's something even Jamie Oliver keeps on hand. His five-star recipe for Tin-Raid Fishcakes not only calls for canned tuna, but also two other canned items. (Or "tinned," as he calls them — he's from the U.K., so his use of Britishisms is no affectation.)

These fishcakes start with a can of water-packed tuna, as Oliver suggests, although salmon would also work. Canned potatoes are used to bulk things up, while canned corn provides flavor and textural contrast. Additional non-canned ingredients include bread, shredded cheddar cheese, mustard, and lemon zest, as well as flour for dredging, and oil for frying. (The fish cakes can also be baked in an air fryer, but they'll still need a coating of oil to make them crispy.)