The Common Cold Dish You'd Likely Be Served On An Airplane In The 1930s

The phrase "food served on an airplane in the 1930s" brings to mind some extreme visuals: primitive food, like salt pork or a bowl of gruel, befitting an industry in its infancy. That's far from the truth. In fact, the first recorded in-flight meal, served aboard a French Air Union flight in 1927, featured lobster salad, cold chicken, and salad niçoise, with the choice of champagne, wine, or mineral water to wash it down.

However, most airline food options during the 1930s weren't that extravagant (and in fact, Air Union nixed that service just two years later). Air travel during the early part of the decade was a trial — even more than it is today — with passenger planes only reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour and cross-country flights taking over 24 hours with frequent stops.

Food served aboard these flights was no-frills and designed largely to distract passengers from the turbulence and accompanying air sickness that were commonplace on such grueling early airplane trips. Cold fried chicken and sandwiches were often handed out in picnic baskets by co-pilots (flight attendants wouldn't become an industry standard until the middle of the decade) to passengers as they boarded the plane. Cold fried chicken was certainly no lobster salad, but it's also not the mystery meals that have many travelers wondering what the deal is with airline food.