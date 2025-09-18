The Takeoff And Descent Of Airline Dining

For the first commercial aircraft passengers, the average flight experience was extremely different from the trips we take today. For one thing, this initial era of flying was highly exclusive. Travel was not just long — it took 32 hours to fly coast to coast in the 1930s, with multiple refueling stops along the way — and super bumpy due to the low altitude, but prohibitively expensive for all except the affluent.

As air travel grew more affordable, many airlines improved their in-flight menus to accommodate a growing share of customers and as a way to distinguish their brand from competitors. Quality dining peaked during the initial era of mass travel, starting with the introduction of the Boeing 707 in the late 1950s, a time that coincided with the rise of the stylish Pan American World Airways, popularly known as Pan Am.

The decline of the glamorous jet set menus era has less to do with growing passenger traffic and more with increased price competition and corporate greed. The arc of onboard dining traverses a long journey from exceptional cuisine to meals (for most customers, at least) that have become synonymous with bad food. The journey of how we got from roast lamb to pretzels is filled with exciting stops.