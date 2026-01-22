This Sweet And Simple McDonald's Menu Item Is Long Overdue For A Comeback
McDonald's has a long history of discontinued items that were once beloved. From 1979's Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich to the more recent Cheesy Bacon Fries, there are legendary dishes that have left many wanting more. In 2025, the fast food giant began bringing back several fan favorites, including the Pokémon Happy Meal, which is due later this year. This has left fans clamoring for the revival of even more nostalgic classics, and if there's one discontinued McDonald's menu item that deserves a comeback, it's the Fruit 'n Yogurt Parfait.
This sweet breakfasty offering was a simple one. If you ordered a McDonald's parfait, you could expect low-fat vanilla yogurt with a layer of chopped strawberries and whole blueberries in the middle, all topped with crunchy granola. It was at least relatively healthy and was a wonderful option you could order any time of day. At a little over 150 calories and costing roughly $1, it was an affordable treat compared to a greasy burger or fries — though, admittedly, some people did dip their fries in the yogurt.
In 2020, all at once, the parfait disappeared. After 20 years on the main menu, McDonald's simply stopped offering it. It wasn't as if this was a fast food item that got a ton of complaints, either. Reddit users have lamented its passing, with one person saying, "Something about the slightly soggy frozen fruit, with the sweet yogurt, and granola was just so good. You can't really make anything that compares at home." Another user recalled the day it vanished, saying, "It was great and one day, I went to the drive through and it was gone."
Why the McDonald's parfait met an untimely demise
As far as when the parfait vanished, this is one fast food menu item that disappeared during the pandemic. During the COVID-19 outbreak, McDonald's went through a massive menu overhaul. It ended up getting rid of many healthier items (such as salads) in an attempt to streamline its offerings. Foods that made the cut were ones that could be done quickly – everything else was removed, including the Fruit 'n Yogurt Parfait. Even as the pandemic quieted down, many items weren't re-added, including this one. Sure, McDonald's took 30 seconds off drive-thru wait times this way, but at what cost?
Fans have voiced their desire to have this treat back, with a few avid fans going as far as to start petitions for its return. None of these have been successful. McDonald's has recently been bringing back other items, such as the snack wraps, but no higher-ups have breathed a word about the parfait. That means this calcium-rich and protein-boosting menu offering is unlikely to appear again any time soon.
Until McDonald's comes to its senses, you can make your own version. There are plenty of copycat recipes across the Internet which include the same basic ingredients. Take low-fat vanilla yogurt, cut strawberries, blueberries, and granola, then layer the fruit and yogurt in a cup or glass. Top it all with granola, and enjoy or chill for a future healthy breakfast. If you don't mind the extra sugar, you can upgrade your parfait with your favorite breakfast cereal. It may not be quite the same, but at least it's something to bring back the memories.