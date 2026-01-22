This Sweet And Simple McDonald's Menu Item Is Long Overdue For A Comeback

McDonald's has a long history of discontinued items that were once beloved. From 1979's Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich to the more recent Cheesy Bacon Fries, there are legendary dishes that have left many wanting more. In 2025, the fast food giant began bringing back several fan favorites, including the Pokémon Happy Meal, which is due later this year. This has left fans clamoring for the revival of even more nostalgic classics, and if there's one discontinued McDonald's menu item that deserves a comeback, it's the Fruit 'n Yogurt Parfait.

This sweet breakfasty offering was a simple one. If you ordered a McDonald's parfait, you could expect low-fat vanilla yogurt with a layer of chopped strawberries and whole blueberries in the middle, all topped with crunchy granola. It was at least relatively healthy and was a wonderful option you could order any time of day. At a little over 150 calories and costing roughly $1, it was an affordable treat compared to a greasy burger or fries — though, admittedly, some people did dip their fries in the yogurt.

In 2020, all at once, the parfait disappeared. After 20 years on the main menu, McDonald's simply stopped offering it. It wasn't as if this was a fast food item that got a ton of complaints, either. Reddit users have lamented its passing, with one person saying, "Something about the slightly soggy frozen fruit, with the sweet yogurt, and granola was just so good. You can't really make anything that compares at home." Another user recalled the day it vanished, saying, "It was great and one day, I went to the drive through and it was gone."