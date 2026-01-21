Need Milk? Here's Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying It At A Dollar Store
It may seem ironic, but did you know that you could be paying more for milk at a dollar store than at an actual grocery store or supermarket? At Family Dollar, half-gallons of their private-label fresh milk are around $3.35 each, depending on the store's location. This price is more within the range of what a gallon of milk would cost at a regular grocery store, making it twice as expensive by volume.
Dollar General, on the other hand, sells its private label milk in a gallon size that's reasonably priced around $3.90. However, according to reviews, the quality of the milk at Dollar General may not be worth even that much. It scores less than two stars and has many comments stating how terrible it tastes. This is surprising considering everything milk has to go through before hitting shelves.
The Dollar Tree offers a private label shelf-stable cow's milk that doesn't require refrigeration with a 4.7-star rating priced at $1.25 for 1 quart (32 ounces). Buying four quarts of this product (equivalent to one gallon) would cost $5 which would still be considered higher than the average price point for a gallon of standard fresh milk at a grocery store. If you're frequently buying the private label milk products from these dollar stores, you're likely getting ripped off by paying more than what the value of the milk is worth.
Cost-effective and convenient methods to save on milk
Buying milk from a regular grocery store is a more cost-effective and better-tasting choice. Walmart offers some of the lowest milk prices in the country, with a gallon of its Great Value brand milk priced between $3 and $4. This price difference is roughly $1 to $3 less than purchasing two half-gallons from Family Dollar or four quarts from Dollar Tree. While Walmart's Great Value gallon-sized milk costs slightly less than Dollar General's, there's a good chance it also tastes better based on the positive ratings. Each Great Value milk variety (including whole, 2% reduced fat, and skim) has received above a 4-star rating from thousands of reviews.
For individuals residing in rural areas, a dollar store often serves as the nearest grocery store. In such cases, consider stocking up on multiple gallons of milk during your next visit to a traditional grocery store or supermarket where it's more affordable than at a dollar store. Before the milk expires, freeze it in freezer-safe containers (leaving 1 to 2 inches of room for expansion) or in ice cube trays. Milk can be frozen for up to 6 months, but it's best to consume within 1 month of freezing. When you're ready to use it, thaw it in the refrigerator and give it a good shake. Enjoy it within 2 to 3 days after thawing.
In situations when you need milk in a pinch, such as for a recipe or during travel, a dollar store may be the only nearby option to satisfy your needs. Sometimes necessity and convenience outweigh the price (and quality) of dollar store milk.