Need Milk? Here's Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying It At A Dollar Store

It may seem ironic, but did you know that you could be paying more for milk at a dollar store than at an actual grocery store or supermarket? At Family Dollar, half-gallons of their private-label fresh milk are around $3.35 each, depending on the store's location. This price is more within the range of what a gallon of milk would cost at a regular grocery store, making it twice as expensive by volume.

Dollar General, on the other hand, sells its private label milk in a gallon size that's reasonably priced around $3.90. However, according to reviews, the quality of the milk at Dollar General may not be worth even that much. It scores less than two stars and has many comments stating how terrible it tastes. This is surprising considering everything milk has to go through before hitting shelves.

The Dollar Tree offers a private label shelf-stable cow's milk that doesn't require refrigeration with a 4.7-star rating priced at $1.25 for 1 quart (32 ounces). Buying four quarts of this product (equivalent to one gallon) would cost $5 which would still be considered higher than the average price point for a gallon of standard fresh milk at a grocery store. If you're frequently buying the private label milk products from these dollar stores, you're likely getting ripped off by paying more than what the value of the milk is worth.