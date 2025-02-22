Everything Milk Has To Go Through Before Hitting Shelves

The journey, of course, begins on dairy farms. On these farms, cows are milked with the help of automated systems. Before the process even begins, workers will clean the udders with iodine prior to attaching the automatic suction tubes. It takes about 10 minutes for the milk to be properly extracted, and then it is rapidly cooled to below 39 degrees Fahrenheit. This quick cooling process is crucial because it prevents bacterial growth and locks in freshness right from the start.

Before the milk gets transported to processing facilities in insulated tanker trucks, it is tested for quality and safety. These trucks are made to keep the milk at a consistently low temperature during the delivery process, making sure that it's fresh upon arrival. Afterward, samples are analyzed for bacterial levels and contaminants before the milk receives the stamp of approval to go to the next stage.

The first major step when it comes to processing is pasteurization. This involves heating and holding milk at a specific temperature to kill harmful bacteria while preserving its nutritional value. Pasteurization — which has been widely used since 1924 — was a game-changer in the dairy industry, extending the milk's shelf life and avoiding nearly all the risks involved with drinking raw milk.

Next comes homogenization, a step that gives milk its signature smooth consistency. This part involves breaking down fat molecules so they're evenly distributed throughout the liquid. Without homogenization, the cream would separate and rise to the top, which is a natural but less appealing look for consumers.