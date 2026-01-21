Don't Toss Out That Empty Cardboard Box — Use It To Keep Your Potatoes Fresh
Cardboard boxes take up so much space, it's tempting to throw them out as soon as they're empty. In the era of online shopping, they're a dime a dozen anyway and usually have served their purpose after your order is delivered. But don't toss that box too soon — you could be throwing away the secret weapon for keeping potatoes fresh for a month.
Here at The Takeout, we love tips on how to maximize the shelf life of our produce, so we turned to Katie Vine, founder and recipe developer at Dinners Done Quick, for some potato-storage tips. She shared that a cardboard box is ideal for holding potatoes, especially if it's stored in the right conditions.
"Just like paper bags, [cardboard] breathes well, so boxes are a better alternative to plastic," Vine said. "It can also help keep the potatoes dry (since it absorbs moisture), and blocks light, which is good for longevity. You do still want to keep them in a cool, dry place for best results (think the garage, basement, pantry), and they keep for at least a month, which is longer than most other methods, unless you have a dedicated root cellar, which may be able to stretch them to two to three months."
Don't close up the box, though. There needs to be ventilation, so poke holes in the box if needed, and don't stack the potatoes too deep. If you don't have a cardboard box, you can also use a wire mesh trash can to keep your potatoes fresh — the point is to provide ample airflow.
The type of potatoes to avoid at the grocery store
Start with firm potatoes that don't have sprouts at the grocery store for spuds that will last in the pantry. "If they are mushy, spongy, or cave easily, then they're not good," Katie Vine said. "Smooth skin is also ideal — no green spots (underripe), no flaking (generally older potatoes), or growths on them means you're getting a better potato. A little dirt is actually better, too! This indicates a fresher harvest and less processing. If they're 'too' perfect, they may have wax coatings added, which isn't ideal."
It also helps to avoid potatoes packaged in plastic bags because of the limited air flow that tends to make the root vegetables spoil faster. Instead, pick out individual spuds from a well-ventilated pile or bin. "When it comes to packaging, paper and mesh give better air flow, so they tend to stay fresh longer," Vine said. "Plastic bags can be a sign of cheaper, mass-produced potatoes. They're not necessarily bad, but you need to be more aware of them, check them well, and use them faster."
If you're really on a mission for the best taters in town, find out if your local grocery store tucks in potatoes at night to preserve freshness. You can also locate the best potatoes by using the smell test and other tricks to spot weaknesses before they ever get to your cart.