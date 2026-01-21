Don't Toss Out That Empty Cardboard Box — Use It To Keep Your Potatoes Fresh

Cardboard boxes take up so much space, it's tempting to throw them out as soon as they're empty. In the era of online shopping, they're a dime a dozen anyway and usually have served their purpose after your order is delivered. But don't toss that box too soon — you could be throwing away the secret weapon for keeping potatoes fresh for a month.

Here at The Takeout, we love tips on how to maximize the shelf life of our produce, so we turned to Katie Vine, founder and recipe developer at Dinners Done Quick, for some potato-storage tips. She shared that a cardboard box is ideal for holding potatoes, especially if it's stored in the right conditions.

"Just like paper bags, [cardboard] breathes well, so boxes are a better alternative to plastic," Vine said. "It can also help keep the potatoes dry (since it absorbs moisture), and blocks light, which is good for longevity. You do still want to keep them in a cool, dry place for best results (think the garage, basement, pantry), and they keep for at least a month, which is longer than most other methods, unless you have a dedicated root cellar, which may be able to stretch them to two to three months."

Don't close up the box, though. There needs to be ventilation, so poke holes in the box if needed, and don't stack the potatoes too deep. If you don't have a cardboard box, you can also use a wire mesh trash can to keep your potatoes fresh — the point is to provide ample airflow.