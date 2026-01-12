The Trash Can Trick That'll Keep Your Potatoes Fresh

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Potatoes are one of the most versatile foods on earth and they can be grown just about anywhere. Because of their eagerness to grow in such a variety of climates, they're also quite willing to sprout in your pantry or refrigerator. While it's okay to cook with sprouted spuds, that doesn't mean they'll taste good, so avoiding growthy potatoes should be your goal. They can also rot if left sitting too long and the smell is absolutely unbearable. So, what's a potato-lover to do? Why, store those potatoes in a trash can, of course.

Now, before you go tossing out all your potatoes day one, let's clarify something; you should be storing potatoes in a wire mesh trash can, the kind you can get at an office supply store. Simply place your tubers in the mesh basket in a cool, dark area. If you store potatoes this way, they'll stay fresh much longer than inside the bag you purchased them in or when placed on the counter. Best case scenario, the potatoes will last for six months. Just keep an eye open for any signs of mold, softening, or wrinkling and quickly remove any bad ones from the wire trash can.

Best of all, wire mesh trash cans tend to be inexpensive. When it comes to storage tips that will help you keep your taters longer, heed this advice and take a trip to your local home supply store. You may even be able to find smaller mesh trash cans at dollar stores if you are short on storage space.