When It Comes To Storage, Onions And Potatoes Should Break Up

If you shouldn't store potatoes and onions together, how should you store them? There's plenty of healthy discourse on how to properly stash potatoes for later, and even farmers have offered tips on how to store onions. In order to avoid this article turning into a novel, we won't dive too deep into these tips, but some of the most important points are to keep onions in a well-ventilated spot and to store those spuds away from the sun. (This will stop your potatoes from turning green.)

The simplest way to prevent your potatoes and onions from developing a toxic relationship is to keep them isolated by placing them in separate cabinets or pantries (like social distancing, but for produce). If space is tight, try to store potatoes and onions at least a few feet away from one another and keep a physical barrier between them. You can purchase adorable potato and onion storage tins – like this set of three, metal Suwimut storage tins — to make stashing your spuds and alliums an easy task. And don't worry, these two wonderful ingredients will have plenty of time to get reacquainted when you use both of them to make a beautiful, cheesy tartiflette.