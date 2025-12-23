How To Weed Out Bad Potatoes At The Store By Following Your Nose

When looking at a giant pile of spuds in the grocery store, it can actually be really hard to pick out the perfect one. They all look about the same, and some potatoes are still dusted in soil and dirt. But there's one easy way to find the best potato — sniff it.

Yep, like most fruits and vegetables, you want to give them a big ol' whiff. What smell are you looking for? Dirt. That's right; potatoes that smell like dirt are the best ones to grab. Well, maybe less like dirt and more like soil. Obviously, you'll want to toss potatoes that are slimy, wet, or moldy. But the soil smell indicates that the potato hasn't been washed. This is actually a good thing, because like most things, moisture is the enemy of a good potato.

If it passes the smell test, give it a squeeze. Potatoes should be a little firm but also have a slight give. If you buy potatoes in 5-pound bags, it would be a good idea to check each potato in your bag using the sniff test. Also, make sure to avoid potatoes with any green hue; this means they were left sitting in the sun, which isn't optimal. Once you've found the perfect potato, you can start cooking. We suggest this phenomenal side dish: gorgeous Parisian potatoes.