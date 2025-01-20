Turn Pan-Fried Potatoes Into Crispy, Golden Balls For A Gorgeous Side Dish

Imagine a potato dish so glamorous it makes french fries jealous. That's Parisian potatoes for you — crispy little spheres of joy that will have everyone asking for the recipe before dessert. They're shaped into perfect rounds with a melon scoop, pan-fried in butter, and taste a lot like fries, but with a rich, buttery flavor that feels a little more upscale.

While they're a bit more work and involve following a specific process, it's all straightforward and doesn't require anything fancy — just a melon scoop and some extra time. That's why they're best made for a smaller dinner party or special occasion, not so much when the whole extended family (including that one uncle who thinks potatoes are a food group) is coming over. Dish them up alongside an oven-roasted chicken and vegetables, a beautifully seared ribeye steak, or even a vibrant salad for a show-stopping side. For a fun and decidedly non-Parisian take, you could even serve them with your favorite french fry dipping sauce in a creative nod to their crispy cousins.