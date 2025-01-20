Turn Pan-Fried Potatoes Into Crispy, Golden Balls For A Gorgeous Side Dish
Imagine a potato dish so glamorous it makes french fries jealous. That's Parisian potatoes for you — crispy little spheres of joy that will have everyone asking for the recipe before dessert. They're shaped into perfect rounds with a melon scoop, pan-fried in butter, and taste a lot like fries, but with a rich, buttery flavor that feels a little more upscale.
While they're a bit more work and involve following a specific process, it's all straightforward and doesn't require anything fancy — just a melon scoop and some extra time. That's why they're best made for a smaller dinner party or special occasion, not so much when the whole extended family (including that one uncle who thinks potatoes are a food group) is coming over. Dish them up alongside an oven-roasted chicken and vegetables, a beautifully seared ribeye steak, or even a vibrant salad for a show-stopping side. For a fun and decidedly non-Parisian take, you could even serve them with your favorite french fry dipping sauce in a creative nod to their crispy cousins.
How to make Parisian potatoes
The flawless round shape is what makes Parisian potatoes special, so take your time crafting them. Start with peeled, raw russet potatoes, and use the smaller side of a melon scoop to carve out uniform balls. Precision is key here — it's better to prioritize consistency over trying to get every last bit out of the potato. Pro tip: Keep the potato balls in a bowl of cool water as you work to prevent them from browning. You can expect to make about eight or so balls per spud, and the leftovers can be repurposed into a less fussy potato dish.
After boiling the potatoes in a pot of salted water for a couple of minutes, carefully remove them. Let them cool and dry completely on paper towels — this step is essential to achieve that perfectly crispy exterior during frying. Next, make your own tasty clarified butter, which allows it to handle higher cooking temperatures without burning. Fry the potato balls in the melted butter, and stir often to get an even finish all around. In about 10 minutes, they'll transform into golden, crispy balls with soft, fluffy centers. Bite in and savor the hard-earned reward of your effort!