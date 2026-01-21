The Simple Restaurant Habit That Will Get You Better Service

When visiting a restaurant, we're always looking for a way to get the best service possible and thus have a better time throughout the outing. While many think the best way to get good service at a restaurant comes down primarily to where you dine, your personal behavior can have a major impact on how your waiter treats you and how your night goes. We always recommend you avoid low-key rude behaviors when eating out at a restaurant, but the best way to have a great experience with your server is to establish a good (albeit brief) relationship with them as you dine. To do this, learning their name is arguably the most vital step as that alone can start your meal off on the right foot and help create a better rapport between you and the waiter.

While some may see learning their server's name as unnecessary, Charles Richardson — the food and beverage director at Double Eagle Hotel & Casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado — explained to us why it can be an incredibly beneficial step in your dining process. "Addressing a server by name makes communication more open, and as a result, the service becomes more organized and even professional," Richardson explained. This is something you may also want to do at the bar (which has its own unique ways of getting better service), but may feel even more natural, as many bartenders will ask you for your name if you get several drinks or are a frequent visitor at the establishment.