The US State That Spends The Most (And Least) Per Capita On Alcohol

Have you ever considered how much you spend on alcoholic drinks in a single year? Many Americans enjoy a beer or two on weekends, and that cost really adds up. In 2024, the U.S. spent a total of $228 billion on the private consumption of booze, but populations of certain states imbibed more than others. While the states that consume the most alcohol by gallon per capita have in the past included New Hampshire and Delaware, 2024's big drink spender turned out to be Alaska.

Based on the latest data from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis, via SmartAsset, Alaskan adults spent an average of $1,249.76 on alcohol in 2024. The other states in the top five were Wyoming, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, respectively. All states in the top five had per-capita alcohol spending rates of over $1,100.

As far as which state drinks the least alcohol, in comparison, the lowest scorer by the gallon was Utah in 2023. The state also took last place in spending in 2024, with only $606.42 spent per adult. In fact, all the states in the bottom five alcohol buyers spent less than $700 per capita annually.