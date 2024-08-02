This Is The Country That Drinks The Most Alcohol

While Americans can certainly hold their beer and liquor, European countries make up most of the top 20 nations for most alcohol consumed per person — there's a reason many of our global drinking traditions are from Europe. And at the head of that list is Romania, with 17 liters of pure alcohol consumed per capita in people aged over 15 in 2019, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report on world health statistics (Coming in at second, third, and fourth are Georgia at 14.3, the Czech Republic at 13.3, and Latvia at 13.1; in comparison, the U.S. drinks only 9.6 liters per capita).

Advertisement

The country perhaps best known as the home of Vlad the Impaler (but also as the place where pastrami originated), Romania also had the second-highest percentage of binge drinkers, according to an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) report, at 36% of the total adult population, coming in just behind Denmark at 37%. Binge drinking is defined as consuming about 2 ounces (60 grams) of pure alcohol in a single sitting. A third report, from the Lancet, also finds that Romanian men drink, on average, 8.2 drinks each day, the highest of any country.