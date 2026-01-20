Lidia Bastianich's Time-Saving Tip For Adding Garlic To Any Dish

I'll confess, I'm not against tossing some pre-minced garlic in recipes (what Antonia Lofaso affectionately refers to as "jarlic"). Prepping garlic is up there with deveining shrimp as a kitchen task I try to avoid at all costs. It's sticky, it smells, it's messy, and using the pre-minced stuff saves me from dealing with any of that headache. Still, there's often no getting around using fresh when you're craving top-tier cuisine. When you're ready to suck it up and bust out your chef knife, acclaimed restaurateur Lidia Bastianich recommends prepping it in bulk so next time you need it, adding garlic to a dish is a grab-and-go affair.

Instead of plucking away a clove or two as a recipe calls for it, take the entire bulb and get down to business. Bastianich separates the individual cloves with one quick smack of the flat end of a knife. From here, you could use the shaking method to peel garlic or mimic the technique some restaurants use and soak it overnight. Bastianich goes old-school and simply peels each clove by hand with the assistance of her knife.

Now that you have multiple peeled cloves of garlic, use whatever is needed to complete your dish and store the rest for up to a week in an airtight container in the fridge. If you really want to go to town on those aromatic alliums, you can chop them up as well, but consider that decision carefully. Chopped garlic only lasts two or three days in the refrigerator, so it might not be as ideal for your next culinary gem.