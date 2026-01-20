This Sugary Boston Tour Gets You Deeper Into Donut Territory Than You've Ever Been

From its namesake baked beans to New England's best chowder, Boston packs more than its fair share of signature culinary delights. Among the city's countless gastronomic attractions, Beantown ranks as one of the country's top donut destinations. Arguably the best (and tastiest) way to explore Boston's donut culture beyond the sugary surface is through a donut tour. Luckily for lovers of dessert and travel, Underground Donut Tours offers two super-sweet historic tours in the city — downtown and Harvard Square – that allow visitors to dive deep into Boston's diverse and decadent donut scene.

The mouthwatering tours run about two hours and pack in a healthy dose of donuts and history, complete with a generous sprinkling of insider tips and interesting pastry facts. Highlights of the downtown tour include stops at Kane's Donuts, a local institution that has been slinging doughy treats to Bostonians for over 70 years; cider donuts at Boston Public Market for a sweet taste of the city's agricultural history; and, of course, classic Boston cream donuts at one of the North End's iconic Italian bakeries. The icing on top? This isn't one of those ridiculously overpriced food tours that will set you back hundreds of bucks a pop. Tickets, which must be reserved in advance, start at $55 for kids and $65 for adults, quite reasonable for a multiple-hour guided tour with several premium sweet snacks included.