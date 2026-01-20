Why Campbell's Discontinued Its Fan-Favorite Green Pea Soup

Campbell's is mainly known for its canned soups. While the brand has diversified its offerings over the years by introducing sauces, snacks, beverages, prepared meals, and its latest venture, a line of flavor concentrates, there's no denying that most people instantly think of its soups the moment they hear the name. That's because the demand for Campbell's soups has been consistently high, especially during economic turmoil. In fact, a supposedly limited-time offering, Campbell's Ghost Pepper Soup, became a permanent addition to its fixed lineup just a few months after launching in early 2023. Given this, the idea of a Campbell's soup flavor getting scrapped seems outlandish. That is, until you hear about the fate of Campbell's Condensed Green Pea Soup, which was quietly discontinued by the brand.

Sometime in 2019, Campbell's Green Pea Soup started vanishing from store shelves, prompting avid customers to look for answers online as to what had happened to the purportedly fan-favorite flavor. In June that same year, the brand officially broke its silence by responding to one customer inquiry on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Unfortunately, our Condensed Green Pea Soup has been discontinued and is no longer available to our fans." However, since the company did not disclose its reason for doing so, some fans assumed on social media that it was likely not selling well compared to other soup flavors.