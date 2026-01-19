127 Common Phrases On A Menu (And What They Mean)

By Maria Scinto
person holding a restaurant menu Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

The further up the food chain you get, the more difficult the menus are to understand, to the point where deciphering them can become an absolute nightmare (much like "The Menu," a 2022 horror comedy set in the world of fine dining). Okay, so maybe fine dining establishments aren't going to start using pictures on the menu a la Denny's, but would it kill them to use familiar descriptors instead of trying to sound fancy with obscure terminology?

As that isn't likely to happen anytime soon, we present to you this handy guide to decoding menu-speak. Some of these terms you may have encountered before, but never dared ask the server to explain. Others may be new to you, but at least you'll be prepared if they do pop up unexpectedly. After all, it's important to know just what you're ordering; otherwise, how will you know you won't be getting a "three-decker sauerkraut and toadstool sandwich with arsenic sauce?" (With all due apologies to Mr. Grinch, who's more of a cuddly Christmas cookie these days). What's more, familiarity with menu terminology might even save your life — if you read the menu ahead of time and decide on the steak Diane "en flambé," you can avoid any potential fire hazard by wearing a non-flammable shirt.

Different types of restaurant terms

Waiter hovering over woman holding menu BearFotos/Shutterstock

Many menu terms are difficult to understand because they come from other languages. If you're ordering off a menu in Italy, of course, all of the words are going to be in Italian, so you'll know to have Google Translate on standby if you're not fluent in the language. If you're dining in Brooklyn, however, and the rest of the menu is in English, a random Italian word or phrase can throw you (The same goes for French,  Japanese, Spanish, or even industry jargon). Other menu terms may describe unfamiliar ingredients or refer to particular preparation methods or types of cuisine. Without further ado,here are some terms you might want to familiarize yourself with: 

À la broche Cooked on a spit or skewer
À la carte Dish ordered as a stand-alone item
À la mode Either prepared in a certain popular style (if an entrée like steak) or topped with a scoop of ice cream (if a dessert)
A la plancha Cooked on a heated metal plate or griddle
À point Medium-rare
Abalone Type of edible sea snail
Aioli Creamy garlic sauce with egg and oil (also used to describe flavored mayonnaise)
Amaranth Tiny ancient grain or seed with a nutty flavor
Amuse-bouche Bite-sized appetizers (usually chef's choice and often offered free of charge)
Al dente Firm and slightly chewy
Antipasto Cold Italian-style appetizer course often including cured meats, cheeses, and olives
Apéritif Type of drink meant to enhance the appetite before a meal
Au jus Meat served in its own juices
Ballotine Slice of roasted meat stuffed and rolled into the shape of an egg
Béarnaise Sauce made with butter, egg yolk, and vinegar
Bechamel Sauce made with butter, flour, and milk
Beurre blanc Sauce made with butter, white wine, and vinegar
Bien cuit Well-done meat
Blue (or bleu) Very rare meat
Bisque Creamy shellfish soup
Bomber 22-ounce (or larger) bottle of beer
Bouquet garni Bundle of fresh herbs (usually bay leaf, parsley, and thyme; may include other optional seasonings)
Braised Meat that has been slow-cooked in liquid until it becomes fall-apart tender
Burrata Mozzarella filled with cream and curds
Cannon Tenderest and leanest cut of lamb or venison loin
Canapé Small appetizer served on bread or a cracker or encased in a pastry shell
Carpaccio Raw, thin-sliced meat or fish
Cassoulet French-style casserole of beans and meat
Ceviche Raw fish "cooked" in a citrus juice marinade
Charcuterie Cured or prepared meats (can include confit and pâté) served cold
Chateaubriand Filet mignon roast
Chaud Hot
Chèvre Goat cheese
Compote Whole or chunked fruit cooked in a sugar syrup
Confit Meat cooked in its own fat
Consommé Clear broth
Cornichon Tiny pickled gherkin
Coulis Sauce made from pureed fruits or vegetables
Cremeux Sweet, creamy, pudding-like dessert; not as airy as a mousse
Croustade Crispy bread or pastry shell
Crudo Raw
Crudites Raw vegetables often accompanied by a dip
Decanted Liquid poured into a different container to remove the sediment
Deconstructed Dish where the parts are left unassembled
Demi-glace Reduction of brown gravy and wine
Digestif After-dinner drink meant to help you digest your food
Du jour Of the day
Edamame Green soybeans; usually steamed in their pods
En brodo Cooked in broth
En cocotte Cooked (and often served) in a covered pot
En croûte Encased in a pastry crust
En papillote Steamed in a paper or foil wrapper
Entrecôte Thin-cut boneless ribeye steak
Escabeche Cooked meat or vegetables marinated in seasoned vinegar
Escargot Edible land snail
Étouffée Cajun or Creole dish consisting of shellfish in a thick sauce; usually served over rice
Farci Stuffed
Fines herbes Combination of chervil, chives, parsley, and tarragon
Flambé Doused in flaming booze
Foam Airy, whipped substance (can be vegetable or dairy)
Foie gras Fattened duck or goose liver
Frenched Meat that's been cut away from the bone and fat
Fricassée Stewed meat served in a white sauce
Fusion Cuisine that combines elements from two or more different cultures
Ganache Chocolate mixed with cream
Gastrique Sauce made with caramelized sugar and vinegar
Ghee Type of clarified butter often used in Indian cooking
Gnocchi Dumplings made from potatoes or semolina
Gnudi Dumplings made from ricotta cheese
Gougere Cheesy choux pastry puffs
Granita Partially frozen into a slushy state
Gratin Topped with a crust of cheese or breadcrumbs
Gremolata Sauce made with garlic, lemon zest, and parsley
Guanciale Italian cured meat made from spiced pork jowls
Haché Finely chopped or ground
Haricots verts Green beans
Heritage Traditional produce (small crop, not mass-produced)
Hollandaise sauce Sauce made with butter, egg yolk, and lemon juice or vinegar
Hors d'oeuvre Savory appetizer
IBU International Bittering (or Bitterness) Units; used to measure the bitterness of beer
Jeroboam Extra-large bottle of wine that holds about three liters (equivalent to four 750 ml. bottles)
Julienne Sliced into thin strips
Kobe Premium Wagyu beef produced in Japan's Kobe region
Langoustine Small saltwater crustacean similar to crayfish and related to lobster
Lardon Small piece of salt pork used to season meat
Maki Sushi roll
Meuniere Lightly coated with flour and pan-fried in butter
Mezze Mediterranean-style small-plate appetizers (can be hot or cold)
Millefeuille Dessert of puff pastry layered with pastry cream
Moelleux Cake with a molten center (aka lava cake)
Nigiri Raw fish served on seasoned rice (standard sushi presentation)
Omakase Japanese term meaning chef's choice
Panisse Snack made from fried chickpea flour
Pappardelle Wide, flat noodles (aka ribbon pasta)
Pavé Certain square or rectangular-shaped foods (can be desserts, potatoes, or steak)
Pâté Spread made with meat that's been finely chopped or pureed
Pimenton Smoked paprika
Piri piri African Bird's Eye chile
Pistou Provençal sauce made with basil, garlic, and olive oil (and sometimes parmesan cheese and tomatoes)
Pommes purée Mashed potatoes
Primo First course of an Italian meal (typically pasta)
Prix fixe Fixed price (often applies to a complete meal)
Provencale Cooked with anchovies, olives, and tomatoes
Ragout French-style slow-cooked stew made with meat, fish, or vegetables
Reduction Liquid that's been concentrated by simmering to intensify the flavor
Rémoulade Sauce made from mayonnaise flavored with anchovies, capers, gherkins, herbs, and mustard
Rillettes Potted meats cooked and packed in their own fat
Roe Fish or shellfish eggs
Romesco Spanish-style sauce made with almonds, garlic, peppers, and tomatoes
Rouille Provençal sauce made with breadcrumbs, chiles, garlic, and olive oil
Saignant "Bleeding" (very rare) meat
Samphire Edible marsh grass with a somewhat briny flavor
Sashimi Japanese dish of thinly-sliced raw fish(differs from sushi in that rice isn't part of the preparation)
Sauce Vierge Uncooked Provençal sauce made with herbs, lemon juice, olive oil, and tomatoes
Semifreddo Partially frozen Italian dessert that resembles a cross between ice cream and mousse, but is sliced like cake
Shiso Aromatic Japanese herb with a citrus-like flavor that often accompanies sushi
Socarrat Crunchy layer of rice that forms on the bottom of a pan (especially in paella)
Sous vide Food sealed in a bag and simmered in water
Tabbouleh Lebanese-style salad made with cracked wheat, lemon juice, mint, onions, olive oil, parsley, and tomatoes
Table d'Hote Set menu
Tapas Spanish-style appetizers or small plates
Tartare Finely-chopped raw meat (typically beef or tuna)
Tempura Vegetables, fish, or meat fried in a light, Japanese-style batter
Terrine Either an earthenware pot or chopped meats or vegetables served in such a pot
Velouté Sauce made with meat or fish stock, cream, and a butter-flour roux
Wagyu Well-marbled beef from a specific type of Japanese cattle (or a crossbreed, in the case of American Wagyu)
Yōshoku Japanese-style versions of European or American dishes

Recommended