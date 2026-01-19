127 Common Phrases On A Menu (And What They Mean)

The further up the food chain you get, the more difficult the menus are to understand, to the point where deciphering them can become an absolute nightmare (much like "The Menu," a 2022 horror comedy set in the world of fine dining). Okay, so maybe fine dining establishments aren't going to start using pictures on the menu a la Denny's, but would it kill them to use familiar descriptors instead of trying to sound fancy with obscure terminology?

As that isn't likely to happen anytime soon, we present to you this handy guide to decoding menu-speak. Some of these terms you may have encountered before, but never dared ask the server to explain. Others may be new to you, but at least you'll be prepared if they do pop up unexpectedly. After all, it's important to know just what you're ordering; otherwise, how will you know you won't be getting a "three-decker sauerkraut and toadstool sandwich with arsenic sauce?" (With all due apologies to Mr. Grinch, who's more of a cuddly Christmas cookie these days). What's more, familiarity with menu terminology might even save your life — if you read the menu ahead of time and decide on the steak Diane "en flambé," you can avoid any potential fire hazard by wearing a non-flammable shirt.