One Of Frank Sinatra's Favorite Steak Dishes Was Both Tasty And A Fire Hazard

Frank Sinatra's favorite way to eat steak was "pizza-style," as the classic Southern Italian dish called steak pizzaiola. When in Palm Springs, though, he did as Palm Springers do, and ordered Steak Diane at Melvyn's. One of those old-school steak dishes restaurants don't put on menus anymore, steak Diane consists of pan-seared steak in a sauce composed of cognac, garlic, and mushrooms. What makes it so special, though, is that the sauce is prepared and flambéed tableside. And, in Sinatra's case, this would have been table 13.

Melvyn's still features Steak Diane on the menu, so is this incendiary entree really so dangerous? (And what's so fancy about setting food on fire, anyway?) To answer the first question, flambéing is usually safe as long as the flames are confined to the pan where the sauce is being cooked. Whenever you're setting anything on fire, though, there is always some chance that the flames could escape. In 2023, a fire caused by a flambéed dish killed both a patron and an employee at a restaurant in Madrid, as well as injuring an additional 10 people.