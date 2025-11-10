Forget A1 — Frank Sinatra's Favorite Steak Topping Was This Rich Italian Sauce

You could say that legendary crooner Frank Sinatra was pretty particular about his eating and drinking habits. When he performed, he demanded there always be Coca-Cola in his dressing room, and when he wanted a meal in New York City, he preferred the veal Milanese at Patsy's Restaurant. But when it came to his steaks, the singer with Italian roots craved steak pizzaiola.

Steak pizzaiola has origins in Naples, the same southern Italian city that put pizza on the culinary map. The name means "steak pizza style" and traditionally describes a dish consisting of tough cuts of beef that are long-simmered in a tomato-based sauce reminiscent of pizza sauce, until the meat becomes easier to cut and chew. Today, some recipes forgo the tough steak in favor of tender cuts like strip or sirloin and might not cook the meat in the sauce at all, but rather serve the sauce with the meat.

Sinatra famously and regularly ordered the dish at the Golden Steer Restaurant in Las Vegas when he was in town (which was quite often in the latter part of his singing career). The vintage steakhouse is located off the Strip and was frequented by another Vegas icon, none other than Elvis Presley.