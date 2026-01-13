The Jukebox Etiquette You Should Always Follow At A Bar

A good bar is all about the overall vibe. For baskets of greasy french fries, cheap pitchers of beer, and sticky wooden booths, you'll head to that divey dig on the edge of town. If you're craving buttery Castelvetrano olives, glowy lighting, and a funky glass of pét-nat, that trendy wine bar east of downtown is a much better bet. Aside from the drinks and food, the music plays a key role in setting the mood, and a jerk selecting duds on the jukebox the whole night can ruin the atmosphere. Don't be that jerk.

The Takeout spoke to Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, etiquette expert from the Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana, and author of the book "Gracious Living: Mastering Etiquette at Home, With Family, and Beyond;" and Alex Jump, director of operations at The Peach Crease Club, to get some expert advice on jukebox manners. Jukeboxes are meant to be a fun, communal experience, so patrons should consider the broader picture. "Respect the shared atmosphere by reading the room, checking out the crowd, and considering the time of day," Tyson advised. "Choose selections that will complement the mood and atmosphere." Jump added, "It's hard to say which songs would be overall winners for any crowd. It depends on who's drinking at your bar, the style of service, and the time of night."

Now, this doesn't necessarily mean that folks at a country bar won't appreciate some Prince, or that an establishment playing pop hits won't benefit from a song or two of classic rock. It does mean that if you notice a group gathering for baby shower-themed table games in the afternoon, you might want to skip the screamo.