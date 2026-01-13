The Jukebox Etiquette You Should Always Follow At A Bar
A good bar is all about the overall vibe. For baskets of greasy french fries, cheap pitchers of beer, and sticky wooden booths, you'll head to that divey dig on the edge of town. If you're craving buttery Castelvetrano olives, glowy lighting, and a funky glass of pét-nat, that trendy wine bar east of downtown is a much better bet. Aside from the drinks and food, the music plays a key role in setting the mood, and a jerk selecting duds on the jukebox the whole night can ruin the atmosphere. Don't be that jerk.
The Takeout spoke to Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, etiquette expert from the Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana, and author of the book "Gracious Living: Mastering Etiquette at Home, With Family, and Beyond;" and Alex Jump, director of operations at The Peach Crease Club, to get some expert advice on jukebox manners. Jukeboxes are meant to be a fun, communal experience, so patrons should consider the broader picture. "Respect the shared atmosphere by reading the room, checking out the crowd, and considering the time of day," Tyson advised. "Choose selections that will complement the mood and atmosphere." Jump added, "It's hard to say which songs would be overall winners for any crowd. It depends on who's drinking at your bar, the style of service, and the time of night."
Now, this doesn't necessarily mean that folks at a country bar won't appreciate some Prince, or that an establishment playing pop hits won't benefit from a song or two of classic rock. It does mean that if you notice a group gathering for baby shower-themed table games in the afternoon, you might want to skip the screamo.
Practical tips for selecting songs on a jukebox
As Nikesha Tannehill Tyson and Alex Jump shared, there's no single formula for selecting crowd-pleasing songs. But, aside from being considerate of other patrons and mindful of the atmosphere, there are a few specific guidelines that will steer you in the right direction. "Be mindful of lengthy songs and repetition. Playing shorter songs and with a bit of variety can make for a more enjoyable experience for the crowd," said Tyson. Please don't troll the entire bar by putting on Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird," and it's best to avoid that earworm that has been playing at every grocery store, gas station, and shopping mall.
Tyson added that you should only queue up five songs at the absolute most. "Allow others a chance to play their favorite tunes; you don't want to monopolize the playlist," she said.
Digital jukeboxes come with their own particular set of considerations. "Avoid overusing features on digital systems that allow you to jump ahead in the queue," Tyson explained. "It can be seen as inconsiderate to those who are waiting their turn." It's also a classy move not to use up all the free credits (if applicable), since these were either purchased or earned by another customer.
Bartenders are professionals at curating a mood
The seasoned restaurant workers at your favorite local joint put a lot of thought into all elements of the experience, including the music. "Music that doesn't account for the time of day or the style of service you're trying to achieve is some of the worst to play," explained Alex Jump, which is why she also considers factors such as the day of the week, whether there are any nearby concerts, and even the beats per minute in a song when curating a playlist. This means that even when there's a jukebox playing the tunes, your bartender might override your choice — and that's okay.
"Be courteous towards the staff by respecting the bartender's role," Nikesha Tannehill Tyson said. "They know the culture and the crowd. They reserve the right to manage the space by skipping songs that are not befitting in order to maintain the atmosphere."
If this happens, don't throw a tantrum — bartenders hate it when you do these types of things. "Just because 'Fat Bottomed Girls' is an absolute hit when you sing it on karaoke at 1 a.m. at the local dive bar doesn't mean everyone is going to belt it out while sitting at your bar at 7 p.m. on a chill Sunday night," said Jump. If your jukebox selection is throwing off the mood, your bartender is going to make a decision that is best for the business.