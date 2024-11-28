Here's How Many Glasses Of Beer Are In A Pitcher

It's football season, which means it's also sports bar season. If you're hanging with some buddies enjoying a few beers and watching the game, someone at some point is probably going to suggest ordering a pitcher for the table. The standard pitcher you get in a bar typically holds 60 ounces of liquid, which means if you're all drinking 12-ounce pours (the size of most small, cheap beer bottles), you'll get five servings out of one jug. The catch is that most bars will bring you pint glasses, which carry up to 16 ounces when full to the brim. So if you're filling your glasses all the way, your pitcher will amount to just under four beers altogether.

This means you need to make sure you get your headcount right before you place your order. You don't want anyone nursing their disappointment with a partially filled drink — the worst thing you can have in a bar, aside from a dirty glass or a beer that's been poured wrong, of course.