Ohio's Official State Drink Is A Favorite Of Frequent Fliers (And Folks With Hangovers)

Ohio's state beverage, which is non-alcoholic, is a bit of an old-fashioned one that most people don't generally reach for on its own, though you'll oftentimes see it served at brunch either by itself or as part of a hair-of-the-dog type remedy for a hangover. Airplane drink carts are also usually stocked with it as well, since its tangy flavor is still something you'll be able to taste while your taste buds are muted at a high altitude. If the beverage in question wasn't already obvious, Ohio's state beverage is tomato juice.

While this may seem like an awfully specific pick, it was chosen to celebrate the importance of the fruit in Ohio's history. Tomato juice was declared the state's drink in 1965, when Ohio was one of the leading states in tomato production (with California just ahead of it). Ohioan Alexander Livingston, who was born in Reynoldsburg, Ohio in 1821, is credited with developing the modern tomato crop we know today, with a juicy inner flesh but a skin strong enough to withstand handling for shipping. Fun fact: Ohio was the very first state to declare a state beverage — so tomato juice even has the distinction of being the first (and arguably one of the most iconic) state drinks to exist in America's history, too.