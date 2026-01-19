Ohio's Official State Drink Is A Favorite Of Frequent Fliers (And Folks With Hangovers)
Ohio's state beverage, which is non-alcoholic, is a bit of an old-fashioned one that most people don't generally reach for on its own, though you'll oftentimes see it served at brunch either by itself or as part of a hair-of-the-dog type remedy for a hangover. Airplane drink carts are also usually stocked with it as well, since its tangy flavor is still something you'll be able to taste while your taste buds are muted at a high altitude. If the beverage in question wasn't already obvious, Ohio's state beverage is tomato juice.
While this may seem like an awfully specific pick, it was chosen to celebrate the importance of the fruit in Ohio's history. Tomato juice was declared the state's drink in 1965, when Ohio was one of the leading states in tomato production (with California just ahead of it). Ohioan Alexander Livingston, who was born in Reynoldsburg, Ohio in 1821, is credited with developing the modern tomato crop we know today, with a juicy inner flesh but a skin strong enough to withstand handling for shipping. Fun fact: Ohio was the very first state to declare a state beverage — so tomato juice even has the distinction of being the first (and arguably one of the most iconic) state drinks to exist in America's history, too.
There's even an annual tomato festival held in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
Another way Ohioans continue to celebrate the tomato is by throwing an annual tomato festival in Alexander Livingston's hometown of Reynoldsburg. The city began doing so right after tomato juice was declared the state drink and has been tomato partying it up every summer since 1966. There's even a plaque in Reynoldsburg that recognizes Livingston for his contributions to modernizing the crop. Not only are there a lot of tomato-themed events at the festival (like tomato growing contests), but there are also car shows and activities, all held in good fun for the local community.
Though you may normally associate Ohio with foods like its unusually spiced chili, turns out that your Bloody Mary has a deeper symbolic connection to the state than you think. So whether you're trying to stave off a hangover, seeking a robust drink mid-flight, or just craving something salty and tangy, know that Ohio's pretty proud of the savory juice in your glass.