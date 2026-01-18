The World's Strongest Beer Is So Intense, Your Tongue Might Go Numb

Some food is meant to be enjoyed. Other foods are meant to be endured. From Da' Bomb, the ultra-hot sauce that makes some celebrities cry tears of spice on "Hot Ones," to the dangerous One Chip Challenge, you can make a good amount of money by selling unpalatably intense foods for people to eat on camera. The usual approach is to make it incredibly spicy, but there's more than one way to make a TikTokker squirm, as Scottish Beithir Fire, the strongest beer in the world, easily proves.

Scottish Beithir Fire isn't the kind of beer you might pop open at a cookout and drink with your buddies. Each bottle costs roughly $62, and that doesn't even count almost as much for shipping. A bigger obstacle, however, is the alcohol content. While the average beer contains about 5% alcohol by volume (ABV), Scottish Beithir Fire contains a staggering 75% ABV — that's more than some brands of vodka. The brew gets its name from a dragon-like creature from Scottish folklore, even though, in an ironic twist, the beithir doesn't actually breathe fire. Then again, Scottish Beithir Fire carries enough heat for both itself and its namesake: thanks to a unique brewing process, starting life as a Scottish barley ale that gets brewed for two months before being blended with powerful spirits and filtered to make it ultra-pure, it will absolutely clobber you.