How Long A Leftover Poke Bowl Will Last Before It's Time To Toss It
Poke bowls are all the rage nowadays, for good reason. This tasty dish of rice topped with a variety of sauced vegetables and protein originates from Hawaii. Once a snack of raw reef fish for fishermen, poke has been adapted over the centuries to include salmon, albacore, and other varieties. Although our modern version is now quite different from the first Hawaiian poke, many crave it enough to include the leftovers in meal planning. This presents a problem, however, as raw poke is one leftover that doesn't last long before you need to throw it out. At best, you only have 48 hours before it's just not safe anymore.
According to the USDA, raw seafood should be eaten in one to two days. After that fateful 48-hour mark, it's deemed unsafe to consume. This assumes the bowl hasn't been left at room temperature for more than two hours. Any poke that hits the "danger zone" of 40 to 140 degrees can start to grow bacteria rapidly. This mistake you're making with leftover food could spell serious food poisoning. You can freeze poke bowls, but this may negatively impact the texture and flavor. For optimal taste and safety, you should eat traditional poke the same day it's made.
The secret to poke bowl longevity is cooked ingredients
It may sound like meal-prepping with leftover poke bowls is a bad idea. That isn't necessarily the case, however, as long as you choose your ingredients carefully. Although poke is best made with certain types of raw tuna, you can use many different proteins, including cooked ones. If you stick with seafood, cooked fish and shrimp are safe for three to four days when refrigerated. If you want a little more turf and a little less surf, cooked chicken or beef can also last up to four days.
If you prefer to avoid meat altogether, there are vegetarian and vegan poke ingredients as well. Tofu and avocado are common additions to plant-based poke bowls that still lend protein. Prepared tofu may last up to five days. If you're craving the ruby color of tuna, consider cooked beets as an earthy alternative, as they can also survive five days. Reheated cooked rice is safe up to four days, however.
To ensure a good future meal, there are a few precautions you should take when putting away leftovers. Store the components separately from one another, with the sauce, protein, and rice in different containers. This ensures that the ingredients are preserved and flavors won't fuse. If you use raw ingredients, place ice packs around the bowl so that opening the fridge doesn't overly impact the temperature. All containers should be airtight, no matter what ingredients you're storing. Just remember — when in doubt, throw it out!