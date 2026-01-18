How Long A Leftover Poke Bowl Will Last Before It's Time To Toss It

It may sound like meal-prepping with leftover poke bowls is a bad idea. That isn't necessarily the case, however, as long as you choose your ingredients carefully. Although poke is best made with certain types of raw tuna, you can use many different proteins, including cooked ones. If you stick with seafood, cooked fish and shrimp are safe for three to four days when refrigerated. If you want a little more turf and a little less surf, cooked chicken or beef can also last up to four days.

If you prefer to avoid meat altogether, there are vegetarian and vegan poke ingredients as well. Tofu and avocado are common additions to plant-based poke bowls that still lend protein. Prepared tofu may last up to five days. If you're craving the ruby color of tuna, consider cooked beets as an earthy alternative, as they can also survive five days. Reheated cooked rice is safe up to four days, however.

To ensure a good future meal, there are a few precautions you should take when putting away leftovers. Store the components separately from one another, with the sauce, protein, and rice in different containers. This ensures that the ingredients are preserved and flavors won't fuse. If you use raw ingredients, place ice packs around the bowl so that opening the fridge doesn't overly impact the temperature. All containers should be airtight, no matter what ingredients you're storing. Just remember — when in doubt, throw it out!